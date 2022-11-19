Create New Account
'This Is Unconscionable': The 'Experts' Denied Us High-School-Level Science – Dr. Scott Atlas
"People with recovery from COVID — without the vaccine had a better protection against infection, a better protection against symptomatic infection ... than the people who had the vaccine and never had COVID," denoted Atlas.

"This is fundamental science that you learn not in medical school, not in a PhD program, not in college. You learn it in high school AP Biology. This was denied by our so-called experts in the CDC. This is unconscionable."

Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/11/covid-19-accountability-hearing-doctors-scott-atlas-martin-kulldorff-jay-bhattacharya-video/ref/8/

