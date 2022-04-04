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AARON SIRI BREAKS DOWN ICAN’S LATEST LEGAL WINS
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141 views • April 04, 2022
Del catches up with ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq, on the recent legal win against Washington D.C., putting the kibosh on the outrageous law which allowed minors to get vaccinated without parental consent.
#AaronSiri #WashingtonDC #ParentalConsent
POSTED: April 4, 2022
#AaronSiri #WashingtonDC #ParentalConsent
POSTED: April 4, 2022
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