© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Viviane Brunet on new graphene oxide detox methods and protection against EMF
Follow
3
Share
Report
724 views • February 24, 2022
"Dr. Viviane Brunet discussed ways to detoxify graphene oxide.
As already known, our body can naturally eliminate this nanomaterial within 6 months to a year thanks to the enzyme myeloperoxidase. However, it's necessary to help the body through detoxification protocols, such as AI, which Dr. Andreas Kalcker recently talked about.
In addition, it's important to protect oneself from electromagnetic radiation, since graphene oxide amplifies it and makes patients sick.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/detox.html"
As already known, our body can naturally eliminate this nanomaterial within 6 months to a year thanks to the enzyme myeloperoxidase. However, it's necessary to help the body through detoxification protocols, such as AI, which Dr. Andreas Kalcker recently talked about.
In addition, it's important to protect oneself from electromagnetic radiation, since graphene oxide amplifies it and makes patients sick.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/detox.html"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.