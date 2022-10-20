Create New Account
Warning ! The dark winter is about to become a reality for millions of people
170 views
chriswillard777
Published a month ago |

It could a lot of fires this dark winter burn down the houses and carbon monoxide poisoning , especially those who do not know how to heat their home properly use the candle and other materials to heat their home and leave it unattended ! Creepy Biden already warned us the dark winter, energy crisis in Europe and more deadly [email protected]@mdemic ! What satanist globalists do, they tell us ahead ! Take the heed ! Wake up or keep getting deceived !

Over 95 % people I know my family, relatives and friends took the magic potion bio— weapon already ! Majority The same people will burn down their homes during the dark winter , as their brain not functioning well !
How blind or mushroomed (kept in the dark and fed crap) must you be to have no clue this is going on. I never thought murder on a vast scale could be hidden, let alone could get people to line up for it enthusiastically.
Keywords
nwo agendadark winterdepopulate agendafreezing weather

