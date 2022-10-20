Warning ! The dark winter is about to become a reality for millions of people

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It could a lot of fires this dark winter burn down the houses and carbon monoxide poisoning , especially those who do not know how to heat their home properly use the candle and other materials to heat their home and leave it unattended ! Creepy Biden already warned us the dark winter, energy crisis in Europe and more deadly sc@@mdemic ! What satanist globalists do, they tell us ahead ! Take the heed ! Wake up or keep getting deceived !