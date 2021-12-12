Boycott of Beijing Olympics Sends Clear Message We Will Not Tolerate CCP’s Violation of Human Rights

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12/08/2021 Congresswoman Ashley Hinson: The diplomatic boycott of the US of the Beijing Olympics sends a pretty clear message that we will not tolerate the CCP’s violation of human rights.