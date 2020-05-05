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Nurse Shares Her Story of Being Shamed and Bullied For Going Against Forced Vaccines.
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113 views • May 05, 2020
The Wild Doc
Thank you Jaimee for speaking out and sharing your story with us! We need more nurses like you who are brave enough to take a stand against Medi-sin.

There is hope for a better future. We need more nurses and doctors who are willing to take a stand against forced vaccinations! They deserve better. Patients deserve better. Our children deserve better! Please take a stand with us to fight for a better future!

If you are a nurse or in the medical field and are being treated this way, Jaimee wants to offer her support to those healthcare workers who need it.

You can connect with Jaimee here:
Facebook Jaimee Novak de Arroyo
Instagram hopewellfamilycare
YouTube Hopewell Family Care

Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.

Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/the-wild-doc-i...

Check out more of my videos here:

Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wil... or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.

*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy