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071 Nothing Is As It Seems -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- What's Up Prof? 71
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33 views • December 16, 2021
In episode 71 we look at the origin and meaning of being knighted. In recent years people of all walks of life have been knighted. Is there perhaps a deeper meaning to this? Becoming famous comes almost always at a cost, and often reference is made to the rain man. Who or what is this referring to, and can all of this be traced back to the Roman Catholic Church? After all, nothing is as it seems.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Watch Little Light Studios YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/littleli...
British Pathé YouTube Channel - Princess A Welsh Bard (1946)
https://youtu.be/2WUtGN2rdyw
Druids strip Queen of her ancient honorary title she gained as a princess because she doesn't speak Welsh
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Maceo467 YouTube Channel - Shocking excerpts from Bob Dylan's 60 Minutes Interview-Did he sell his soul?
https://youtu.be/m_wAZ02JUtM
The2008Don YouTube Channel - THE MUSIC INDUSTRY EXPOSED - Who Is Rain Man (Part 3)
https://youtu.be/2sBp0dU-TR4
Will R. Jova YouTube Channel - X Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion - by Altiyan Childs
https://youtu.be/7Eeo-82Eac8
https://www.presidentti.fi/ahtisaari/...
https://www.ancient-origins.net/histo...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://ultimateclassicrock.com/rock-...
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/soc...
https://amazingdiscoveries.org/S-dece...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lewis_H...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Faldo
https://www.nme.com/news/music/bob-dy...
https://stjohnact.com.au/wp-content/u...
https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-afri...
https://www.westminster-abbey.org/abo...
https://www.smh.com.au/world/polygamy...
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/85...
https://www.businessinsider.com/queen...
https://www.womansworld.com/posts/ent...
CBS News YouTube Channel - Britney Spears makes plea to end her conservatorship
https://youtu.be/Wf2_tttuycQ
https://tpchronicles.com/illuminati-c...
https://totallythebomb.com/justin-tim...
https://www.accessonline.com/articles...
Evangelism p.618
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
#WalterVeith #Knighthood, #OrderOfTheBath, #EltonJohn, #Bono, #BillGates, #JacobZuma, #Zuma, #BritneySpears #RainMan #Knighted
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Watch Little Light Studios YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/littleli...
British Pathé YouTube Channel - Princess A Welsh Bard (1946)
https://youtu.be/2WUtGN2rdyw
Druids strip Queen of her ancient honorary title she gained as a princess because she doesn't speak Welsh
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Maceo467 YouTube Channel - Shocking excerpts from Bob Dylan's 60 Minutes Interview-Did he sell his soul?
https://youtu.be/m_wAZ02JUtM
The2008Don YouTube Channel - THE MUSIC INDUSTRY EXPOSED - Who Is Rain Man (Part 3)
https://youtu.be/2sBp0dU-TR4
Will R. Jova YouTube Channel - X Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion - by Altiyan Childs
https://youtu.be/7Eeo-82Eac8
https://www.presidentti.fi/ahtisaari/...
https://www.ancient-origins.net/histo...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://ultimateclassicrock.com/rock-...
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/soc...
https://amazingdiscoveries.org/S-dece...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lewis_H...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Faldo
https://www.nme.com/news/music/bob-dy...
https://stjohnact.com.au/wp-content/u...
https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-afri...
https://www.westminster-abbey.org/abo...
https://www.smh.com.au/world/polygamy...
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/85...
https://www.businessinsider.com/queen...
https://www.womansworld.com/posts/ent...
CBS News YouTube Channel - Britney Spears makes plea to end her conservatorship
https://youtu.be/Wf2_tttuycQ
https://tpchronicles.com/illuminati-c...
https://totallythebomb.com/justin-tim...
https://www.accessonline.com/articles...
Evangelism p.618
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
#WalterVeith #Knighthood, #OrderOfTheBath, #EltonJohn, #Bono, #BillGates, #JacobZuma, #Zuma, #BritneySpears #RainMan #Knighted
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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