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071 Nothing Is As It Seems -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- What's Up Prof? 71
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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33 views • December 16, 2021
In episode 71 we look at the origin and meaning of being knighted. In recent years people of all walks of life have been knighted. Is there perhaps a deeper meaning to this? Becoming famous comes almost always at a cost, and often reference is made to the rain man. Who or what is this referring to, and can all of this be traced back to the Roman Catholic Church? After all, nothing is as it seems.

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Watch Little Light Studios YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/littleli...

British Pathé YouTube Channel - Princess A Welsh Bard (1946)
https://youtu.be/2WUtGN2rdyw

Druids strip Queen of her ancient honorary title she gained as a princess because she doesn't speak Welsh
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...

Maceo467 YouTube Channel - Shocking excerpts from Bob Dylan's 60 Minutes Interview-Did he sell his soul?
https://youtu.be/m_wAZ02JUtM

The2008Don YouTube Channel - THE MUSIC INDUSTRY EXPOSED - Who Is Rain Man (Part 3)
https://youtu.be/2sBp0dU-TR4

Will R. Jova YouTube Channel - X Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion - by Altiyan Childs
https://youtu.be/7Eeo-82Eac8

https://www.presidentti.fi/ahtisaari/...

https://www.ancient-origins.net/histo...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/rock-...

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/soc...

https://amazingdiscoveries.org/S-dece...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lewis_H...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Faldo

https://www.nme.com/news/music/bob-dy...

https://stjohnact.com.au/wp-content/u...

https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-afri...

https://www.westminster-abbey.org/abo...

https://www.smh.com.au/world/polygamy...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/85...

https://www.businessinsider.com/queen...

https://www.womansworld.com/posts/ent...

CBS News YouTube Channel - Britney Spears makes plea to end her conservatorship
https://youtu.be/Wf2_tttuycQ

https://tpchronicles.com/illuminati-c...

https://totallythebomb.com/justin-tim...

https://www.accessonline.com/articles...

Evangelism p.618
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

#WalterVeith #Knighthood, #OrderOfTheBath, #EltonJohn, #Bono, #BillGates, #JacobZuma, #Zuma, #BritneySpears #RainMan #Knighted

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healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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