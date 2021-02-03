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AVN YouTube BANNED Video [03.02.2021]
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140 views • February 03, 2021
Please share this with your friends and family, because that’s the ONLY WAY we can get this info to you!
YouTube BANNED Video, Finally, you can see it Uncensored Here.
What is it that YouTube doesn’t want you to know?
https://upvir.al/ref/wm52741081
https://vrevealed.com/covid/trailer/confirmed/
This “forbidden” video exposes some things Big Pharma is hiding from you!
Here’s your chance to see this “unauthorized content” (before they find a way to remove it again…)
What is it?
Something so stunning (and revealed at great risk) that we can’t even call it by name…
Let’s just say there’s an industry that wants to inject you and your family with shots.
They call ‘em health shots. They’re planning on making them mandatory if you want your kids to go to school or you to be able to work…
The name starts with V (and they’ve rush developed one for the current health scare)
You probably guessed it.
Here’s Your Direct Link
Don’t wait to watch because Big Tech and Big Pharma are conspiring to make sure they take this down…
And email service providers are banding together to actively keep this message out of your inbox.
To Your Health, The AVN Committee
P.S. Full disclosure: If you click the link above either from the image or the underlined text, and then decide to purchase this documentary after watching it for free, the AVN will receive an affiliate payment. This costs you nothing additional but does help support our organisation.
P.P.S. Please share this email with your friends and family, because that’s the ONLY WAY we can get this info to you!
Sources: Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. - AVN
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/See-What-BigTech-is-censoring--Watch-Vaccines-Revealed--Covid-Edition-for-FREE-09-02-2021.html
© 2021 Vaccines Revealed, All Rights Reserved.
Location: United States
https://vrevealed.com/covid/trailer/confirmed/?uId=52741081#
https://www.vaccinesrevealed.com/contact/
https://youtu.be/-m6-9s0IiRE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNTt_RTY22kct_Ky7DcLPZQ
AVN PO Box 177 Bangalow 2479 NSW
email [email protected] or [email protected]
http://www.avn.org.au/
www.avn.org.au -> https://avn.org/ -> The domain name avn.org is for sale!
https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au/
https://twitter.com/AVN_Choice
https://www.instagram.com/avn.org.au/
Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc.
VAXXED BUS DOWNUNDER
26 years of giving a voice to the VAX-INJURED and fighting for INFORMED CHOICE
linktr.ee/avnaustralia
https://www.instagram.com/avn.org.au/
Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. AVN
All videos relevant to vaccination choice, informed consent, vaccination etc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCngmuCs_GuiGJ4BAaaYKBXg
Jan 10, 2021 - Under the Wire
- Created 9 months ago.
- 7 videos
- 70 subscribers
- 1426 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bZVrKaUp89vT/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/avnchoice
Under the Wire TV
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families
https://avn.org.au/information/under-the-wire-tv/
YouTube BANNED Video, Finally, you can see it Uncensored Here.
What is it that YouTube doesn’t want you to know?
https://upvir.al/ref/wm52741081
https://vrevealed.com/covid/trailer/confirmed/
This “forbidden” video exposes some things Big Pharma is hiding from you!
Here’s your chance to see this “unauthorized content” (before they find a way to remove it again…)
What is it?
Something so stunning (and revealed at great risk) that we can’t even call it by name…
Let’s just say there’s an industry that wants to inject you and your family with shots.
They call ‘em health shots. They’re planning on making them mandatory if you want your kids to go to school or you to be able to work…
The name starts with V (and they’ve rush developed one for the current health scare)
You probably guessed it.
Here’s Your Direct Link
Don’t wait to watch because Big Tech and Big Pharma are conspiring to make sure they take this down…
And email service providers are banding together to actively keep this message out of your inbox.
To Your Health, The AVN Committee
P.S. Full disclosure: If you click the link above either from the image or the underlined text, and then decide to purchase this documentary after watching it for free, the AVN will receive an affiliate payment. This costs you nothing additional but does help support our organisation.
P.P.S. Please share this email with your friends and family, because that’s the ONLY WAY we can get this info to you!
Sources: Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. - AVN
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/See-What-BigTech-is-censoring--Watch-Vaccines-Revealed--Covid-Edition-for-FREE-09-02-2021.html
© 2021 Vaccines Revealed, All Rights Reserved.
Location: United States
https://vrevealed.com/covid/trailer/confirmed/?uId=52741081#
https://www.vaccinesrevealed.com/contact/
https://youtu.be/-m6-9s0IiRE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNTt_RTY22kct_Ky7DcLPZQ
AVN PO Box 177 Bangalow 2479 NSW
email [email protected] or [email protected]
http://www.avn.org.au/
www.avn.org.au -> https://avn.org/ -> The domain name avn.org is for sale!
https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au/
https://twitter.com/AVN_Choice
https://www.instagram.com/avn.org.au/
Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc.
VAXXED BUS DOWNUNDER
26 years of giving a voice to the VAX-INJURED and fighting for INFORMED CHOICE
linktr.ee/avnaustralia
https://www.instagram.com/avn.org.au/
Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. AVN
All videos relevant to vaccination choice, informed consent, vaccination etc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCngmuCs_GuiGJ4BAaaYKBXg
Jan 10, 2021 - Under the Wire
- Created 9 months ago.
- 7 videos
- 70 subscribers
- 1426 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bZVrKaUp89vT/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/avnchoice
Under the Wire TV
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families
https://avn.org.au/information/under-the-wire-tv/
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