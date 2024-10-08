Dr. Jane Ruby: EYEWITNESS TO GOVERNMENT GENOCIDE: REPORT FROM NC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From on the ground in the Appalachian Mountains eye witness, independent journalist and rescue volunteer, Taylor Cramer along with team support from Operation Burning Edge, Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel's leadership, this is a reality check. Hurricane Helene, the modified weather system perpetrated on Americans by their own government, this show reveals the raw truth. Thousands dead and seriously injured, still stranded and missing after 6 days, this is the truth in America.