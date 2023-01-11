Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Winning The Spiritual War!
US Sports Radio
Published 18 hours ago

The greatest battles in life are between our ears Warriors of Light!


It boils down to the decisions we make every day and how we think.
Proverbs 23:7
King James Version
7 For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.
With the word written on your heart you and I can make ever-improved decisions at every turn. Turn to the father and rarely will you go wrong. Rock On!

