Unbelievable footage of illegals on top of Mount Cristo Rey, taunting Border Patrol
Published Yesterday

Ben Bergquam reports: Unbelievable footage of illegals on top of Mount Cristo Rey, taunting Border Patrol. This is what democrat open border policies get you. Wait till you see the interview I got with the Illegals on top of the mountain!


Save America fire every Democrat. #Trump2024


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

