Ash vs Gary vs Red

Caxamillion returns as Gary Oak up against Kaido as Red and Tdawg135 as Ash Ketchum. We find out how our heroes can do if they were sent through the multiverse and became characters that are different from what they originally were.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.