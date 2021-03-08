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Dr. Lee Merritt On Experimental "Operating System" Injections: We're Going To See A Lot Of Deaths
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538 views • March 08, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt of America's Frontline Doctors has warned that the experimental mRNA injections, which pharmaceutical companies have referred to as "operating systems," will kill many people and cause thousands more adverse effects. She joins me and adds in the mix of what she calls warfare 5.0, bio weapons and 5G. Join us for this truly fascinating interview.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-lee-merritt-on-experimental-operating-system-injections-were-going-to-see-a-lot-of-deaths/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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