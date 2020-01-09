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Recycled Envelope Fun
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11 views • January 09, 2020
Hi everyone!! Another oldie, but a goodie (Dec 2018). In this video I show you how to give your used security envelopes a new lease of life. I was inspired by Made by Sova (link below). Please enjoy and thanks for watching!!
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Inspiration: Made by Sova - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YOBpp-OdhI
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You can find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ky8ipU2Ub84p
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* email - [email protected]
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Inspiration: Made by Sova - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YOBpp-OdhI
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
You can find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ky8ipU2Ub84p
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* email - [email protected]
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