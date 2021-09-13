© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Second Coming Preparations-Series (Altering the Perceptions of Your Mind(continued) and How to Induce a Lucid Dream) Part 5
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • September 13, 2021
(Exploring Levels of Consciousness, continued)
You need to understand your own personal symbolism first to make best use of altered states. (Part 1 & 2) Everyone is different. It is the same with REM and lucid dream symbolism.
To get into these consciousness states, but they seem to vague, I suggest you use lucid dreaming to springboard into the levels described within this Chapter of Seth Speaks.
If you want to lucid dream just keep asking yourself to take conscious control of your dream. You can condition yourself to do this while away by asking yourself "Am I dreaming" when obviously you are awake, but the conditioning will get you to do that while REM dreaming and then, soon, boom.... you become conscious within a sleeping dream... it is really cool!
Once you are lucid within your dream, you will need to learn to concentrate not to wake up, but it will happen over and over until you calm down after doing it a few times. Then, you will have to learn how to concentrate not to awaken it will be easy to drift out of lucidity back into the REM mode.
This dream control is your springboard to start exploring the levels of consciousness which Seth is teaching you in Chapter 19, here. You have to want it and you have to practice. When the Second Coming gets here, then you will be a little bit better prepared for the teachings.
The Second Coming will be a world changing teacher. You will learn that the physical time you experience while awake is not quite what it seems to be and you will accelerate with the teachings much faster.
(continued)
00:00
often you visit such areas of
00:02
consciousness in the dream state where
00:04
you fall into them spontaneously
00:05
remembering in the morning a fantastic
00:08
dream consciousness must use all of its
00:10
parts and activities even as the body
00:12
must when you are sleeping therefore
00:15
your consciousness turns itself in many
00:17
of these directions often perceiving
00:19
willy-nilly bits and pieces of reality
00:21
that are available to it at different
00:23
stages this also happens beneath your
00:26
normal physical focus to some extent
00:27
even as you go about your waking
00:29
activities the alternate presence of
00:32
which I spoke are not simply alternate
00:34
methods of perceiving one objective
00:36
present there are many alternate
00:38
presence with you focused only in one of
00:40
them when you let your attention waver
00:43
however you may often fall into a state
00:45
in which you momentarily perceive
00:47
glimpses of another alternate present
00:49
the whole self the soul knows of its
00:52
reality in all such systems and you as a
00:54
part of it are working toward the same
00:56
state of self-awareness and development
00:59
when you are proficient you will not be
01:01
swept willy-nilly into other stages of
01:03
consciousness as you sleep but you will
01:05
be able to understand and direct those
01:07
activities consciousness is an attribute
01:09
of the soul a tool that can be turned in
01:12
many directions
01:13
you are not your consciousness it is
01:16
something that belongs to you and to the
01:17
soul you are learning to use it to the
01:20
extent that you understand and utilize
01:22
the various aspects of consciousness you
01:25
will learn to understand your own
01:26
reality and the conscious self will
01:28
truly become conscious you will be able
01:31
to perceive physical reality because you
01:33
want to knowing it to be one of many
01:35
realities you will not be forced to
01:37
perceive it alone out of ignorance the
01:42
various levels of consciousness
01:43
discussed here it may appear to be very
01:45
divorced from ordinary waking ones the
01:48
divisions are quite arbitrary these
01:50
various stages all represent different
01:52
attributes and directions inherent
01:54
within your own soul clues and hints of
01:56
them shadows and reflections appear even
01:58
in the consciousness that you know even
02:01
normal waking consciousness then is not
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M37BDVesfY&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=43
https://www.sethlearningcenter.org/
You need to understand your own personal symbolism first to make best use of altered states. (Part 1 & 2) Everyone is different. It is the same with REM and lucid dream symbolism.
To get into these consciousness states, but they seem to vague, I suggest you use lucid dreaming to springboard into the levels described within this Chapter of Seth Speaks.
If you want to lucid dream just keep asking yourself to take conscious control of your dream. You can condition yourself to do this while away by asking yourself "Am I dreaming" when obviously you are awake, but the conditioning will get you to do that while REM dreaming and then, soon, boom.... you become conscious within a sleeping dream... it is really cool!
Once you are lucid within your dream, you will need to learn to concentrate not to wake up, but it will happen over and over until you calm down after doing it a few times. Then, you will have to learn how to concentrate not to awaken it will be easy to drift out of lucidity back into the REM mode.
This dream control is your springboard to start exploring the levels of consciousness which Seth is teaching you in Chapter 19, here. You have to want it and you have to practice. When the Second Coming gets here, then you will be a little bit better prepared for the teachings.
The Second Coming will be a world changing teacher. You will learn that the physical time you experience while awake is not quite what it seems to be and you will accelerate with the teachings much faster.
(continued)
00:00
often you visit such areas of
00:02
consciousness in the dream state where
00:04
you fall into them spontaneously
00:05
remembering in the morning a fantastic
00:08
dream consciousness must use all of its
00:10
parts and activities even as the body
00:12
must when you are sleeping therefore
00:15
your consciousness turns itself in many
00:17
of these directions often perceiving
00:19
willy-nilly bits and pieces of reality
00:21
that are available to it at different
00:23
stages this also happens beneath your
00:26
normal physical focus to some extent
00:27
even as you go about your waking
00:29
activities the alternate presence of
00:32
which I spoke are not simply alternate
00:34
methods of perceiving one objective
00:36
present there are many alternate
00:38
presence with you focused only in one of
00:40
them when you let your attention waver
00:43
however you may often fall into a state
00:45
in which you momentarily perceive
00:47
glimpses of another alternate present
00:49
the whole self the soul knows of its
00:52
reality in all such systems and you as a
00:54
part of it are working toward the same
00:56
state of self-awareness and development
00:59
when you are proficient you will not be
01:01
swept willy-nilly into other stages of
01:03
consciousness as you sleep but you will
01:05
be able to understand and direct those
01:07
activities consciousness is an attribute
01:09
of the soul a tool that can be turned in
01:12
many directions
01:13
you are not your consciousness it is
01:16
something that belongs to you and to the
01:17
soul you are learning to use it to the
01:20
extent that you understand and utilize
01:22
the various aspects of consciousness you
01:25
will learn to understand your own
01:26
reality and the conscious self will
01:28
truly become conscious you will be able
01:31
to perceive physical reality because you
01:33
want to knowing it to be one of many
01:35
realities you will not be forced to
01:37
perceive it alone out of ignorance the
01:42
various levels of consciousness
01:43
discussed here it may appear to be very
01:45
divorced from ordinary waking ones the
01:48
divisions are quite arbitrary these
01:50
various stages all represent different
01:52
attributes and directions inherent
01:54
within your own soul clues and hints of
01:56
them shadows and reflections appear even
01:58
in the consciousness that you know even
02:01
normal waking consciousness then is not
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M37BDVesfY&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=43
https://www.sethlearningcenter.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.