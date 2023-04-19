Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bitcoin, Obama/Pence/Deep State Coup & the UN Invasion of the United States
22 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published 20 hours ago |

December 19th, 2017

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we look at confirmation of what Pastor Dean preached about Bitcoin/crypto-currencies becoming the cashless economic system of the Beast. We will also look at the clouds of the coming storm. It appears that a coup d'etat is coming against Trump and the United States of America and like my prophetic dreams revealed back in 2011 and 2012, President Obama would be involved in the act of treachery. It is time to pray and prepare for what is coming.

Keywords
bitcoinobamadeep statedean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket