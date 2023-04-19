Bitcoin, Obama/Pence/Deep State Coup & the UN Invasion of the United States

December 19th, 2017
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we look at confirmation of what Pastor Dean preached about Bitcoin/crypto-currencies becoming the cashless economic system of the Beast. We will also look at the clouds of the coming storm. It appears that a coup d'etat is coming against Trump and the United States of America and like my prophetic dreams revealed back in 2011 and 2012, President Obama would be involved in the act of treachery. It is time to pray and prepare for what is coming.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.