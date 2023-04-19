Bitcoin, Obama/Pence/Deep State Coup & the UN Invasion of the United States

December 19th, 2017

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we look at confirmation of what Pastor Dean preached about Bitcoin/crypto-currencies becoming the cashless economic system of the Beast. We will also look at the clouds of the coming storm. It appears that a coup d'etat is coming against Trump and the United States of America and like my prophetic dreams revealed back in 2011 and 2012, President Obama would be involved in the act of treachery. It is time to pray and prepare for what is coming.