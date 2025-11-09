BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Solar Energy & Energy Conservation/Efficiency Sunday's & MORE!
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
16 views • 21 hours ago

SORRY for only audio! See below for the links mentioned:

Have REAL health insurance w/:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture


Features & Benefits of America's Safest, Healthiest, & "Greenest Homes of the Future":

tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


Educate yourself about all the harms of invisible electromagnetic fields by by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/EMFsforDummies

bit.ly/EMFforDummies


Sleep colder (& better) w/:

tinyurl.com/Sleep-Me​ OR

https://sleep.me/?snowball=DANNY77871


Cook w/ fuel-free solar cookers by:

tinyurl.com/buysunoven OR

https://www.sunoven.com/products/sun-oven-one-house-otg-edition

For more solar cookers, visit:

Linktr.ee/SolarCookingForDummies


Save on your laundry's energy costs while forcing yourself to be outside more w/ clothes racks, clotheslines, & more by:

tinyurl.com/ShopClotheslines


Countdown timers & switches by:

tinyurl.com/timersAndswitches


STOP trading very precious time for $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975


Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng

Linktr.ee/Biomat


$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway

& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

[email protected] & cc:

[email protected]


Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$$$ To apply to become a special group of 1HOG’s founding Consultants for a special PRE-launch registration fee of just a one-time USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


Watch videos at: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid


DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer . To learn about their FREE affiliate program to earn a generous 25% personal commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome


For a FREE copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep,

STAY Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED," visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow

tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnySleepingPill

off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
