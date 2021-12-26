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Earn $50 per Instagram post
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13 views • December 26, 2021
Do you have Instagram installed on your phone? Or, if you don’t, are you willing to install it? Because that’s all you need to qualify for today’s job position. We’re looking for 6 remote workers to help small businesses post content to their Instagram accounts. If that sounds like something you’re interested in, read on for the full job spec…
Job title: Receive extra paychecks for helping small companies upload content to their Instagram accounts
Job description: More than 1 billion people now use Instagram and this traffic generates millions in annual advertising revenue for small companies. Many of these small companies are doing so well they’re now looking for remote workers to take the ‘easy’ work off their hands - like posting a photo and video content to their Instagram accounts. That’s what today’s available positions are all about. You don’t need to be an Instagram ‘influencer’ with thousands of followers; you just need to take the content these companies send you and post it onto their accounts. It’s not the most exciting work, but it’s easy, remote and it pays well!
Pay: $800 per week (can work out at $50 per post)
Click the link below to apply for one of the 6 available positions.
Location: This is remote work. You’ll receive the content to upload via email and then upload via your smartphone or tablet. So, you can do this work anywhere in the world. You will need to be English speaking to communicate with your employers though.
Requirements: As I say, this is remote work, so a phone or tablet and internet connection are the main requirements. Then you’ll need 28 hours a week to dedicate to the job. That’s an average of 4 hours a day. But the hours are flexible, so you can do more on one day and less on another. It’s up to you.
Necessary experience: You’ll need to know how to navigate social media and be able to communicate via email clearly too. But this is an entry remote position, so we’ll be providing you with all the necessary online training you need to perform this job to the best of your ability. Just make sure you bring bags of enthusiasm with you!
Whether you’re on Instagram for hours every day or you’ve just heard other people talking about it, this job could add an extra $800 to your take-home every week.
All you need to do to qualify is download the app.
Got that covered?
Then click here and apply for one of the 6 available positions now.https://bit.ly/3sAwHsO
Job title: Receive extra paychecks for helping small companies upload content to their Instagram accounts
Job description: More than 1 billion people now use Instagram and this traffic generates millions in annual advertising revenue for small companies. Many of these small companies are doing so well they’re now looking for remote workers to take the ‘easy’ work off their hands - like posting a photo and video content to their Instagram accounts. That’s what today’s available positions are all about. You don’t need to be an Instagram ‘influencer’ with thousands of followers; you just need to take the content these companies send you and post it onto their accounts. It’s not the most exciting work, but it’s easy, remote and it pays well!
Pay: $800 per week (can work out at $50 per post)
Click the link below to apply for one of the 6 available positions.
Location: This is remote work. You’ll receive the content to upload via email and then upload via your smartphone or tablet. So, you can do this work anywhere in the world. You will need to be English speaking to communicate with your employers though.
Requirements: As I say, this is remote work, so a phone or tablet and internet connection are the main requirements. Then you’ll need 28 hours a week to dedicate to the job. That’s an average of 4 hours a day. But the hours are flexible, so you can do more on one day and less on another. It’s up to you.
Necessary experience: You’ll need to know how to navigate social media and be able to communicate via email clearly too. But this is an entry remote position, so we’ll be providing you with all the necessary online training you need to perform this job to the best of your ability. Just make sure you bring bags of enthusiasm with you!
Whether you’re on Instagram for hours every day or you’ve just heard other people talking about it, this job could add an extra $800 to your take-home every week.
All you need to do to qualify is download the app.
Got that covered?
Then click here and apply for one of the 6 available positions now.https://bit.ly/3sAwHsO
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