THIRD TEMPLE Part 2, TIMELINE of the END DAYS
End the global reset
End the global reset
This is my second part in the third temple series. And in this part we go over prophetical issues which includes more of a timeline in the last days. And that is saying a lot. I'm going to go over many things that just cannot be coincidence. You won't hear it about it on YouTube or on the news media. You won't hear it in the churches. But you will hear it in the Bible

You could email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For more prophecy and understanding go to the warning website of Larry McGuire at

Larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
