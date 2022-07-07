Former NATO commander encourages Ukraine to destroy Russia’s Kerch Strait Bridge

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A former high-level NATO commander is urging Ukraine to blow up the 11-mile long Kerch Strait bridge that connects Russia and Crimea. The stunning news was reported by the Times of London.
Evidence that Russian forces appear to be preparing for a possible attack on the Kerch bridge has emerged in recent days. They have put in place countermeasures alongside the bridge to deflect a missile strike.
What would be the repercussions if NATO pushes Ukraine to go through with the attack, and start World War 3?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/7/22
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