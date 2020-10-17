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SW-1B _ Luciferian/Angelic Rebellion and the Spiritual Warfare of the Illuminati, f/ Dr. Preston Bailey
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219 views • October 17, 2020
RED PILL REALITY SERIES: Part 2 of episode 1 w Dr Bailey on Spiritual Warfare encounters of the 4th kind. Dr Bailey discusses his encounters with real demons, devils, Nephilim and unholy Arch angels... in an ongoing warfare in the heavens brought down to earth. Profound wisdom in this series as we are now in the End Game!
NOTE: I no longer use "Sacred Names" such as Yahweh or Yahshua... I ONLY use Jesus Christ. Use ONLY Jesus Christ in whatever your natural "heart language" is... Professor Truth
Dr. Bailey: https://www.spiritualwarfarecenter.com/about.html
NOTE: I no longer use "Sacred Names" such as Yahweh or Yahshua... I ONLY use Jesus Christ. Use ONLY Jesus Christ in whatever your natural "heart language" is... Professor Truth
Dr. Bailey: https://www.spiritualwarfarecenter.com/about.html
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