Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pumpkin Spice Latte
channel image
Brighteon Store Recipe
6 Subscribers
37 views
Published 19 hours ago

Pumpkin Spice Latte


Ingredients:

- 2 Tbs organic pumpkin purée

- 2 tsp HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar


Milk:

- 1 cup water

- 1/4 cup GB Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder


Pumpkin pie spice:

- 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

- pinch ground ginger

- pinch ground nutmeg

- pinch ground cloves


Espresso Shot:

- 2 Tbs any HRS 100% Organic Hand-Roasted Whole Bean Coffee

- 4oz water


1. Prepare the espresso shot with HRS coffee beans.

2. Prepare milk by combining water and skim milk powder, mix until smooth.

3. In a mug, mix coffee, pumpkin puree and spices until well combined.

4. Pour in the milk and froth. Garnish with spices.


Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodwellnesslattespicehealthy drink

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket