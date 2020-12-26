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Greece on the Edge of Reason - And When Will People Admit That Libertarians Were Right?
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115 views • December 26, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show in the world, discusses the imminent Greek bailout, referendum and default - and insists that society admit that libertarians were right all along. http://www.freedomainradio.com
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