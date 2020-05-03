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Endgame - Blueprint for global enslavement 77
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31 views • May 03, 2020
In Endgame, documentary filmmaker Alex Jones chronicles the history of the global elite s bloody rise to power and reveals how they have funded dictators and financed the bloodiest wars using order out of chaos to pave the way for the first true world empire.
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