Mike Morales AGWN passed away. He will be missed. His passion was filming the SKY -- Chad Crawford

Apr 29, 2023We lost Mike Morales to Cancer. I pray his soul be at peace. Condolences his way. I liked his Astro Photography. He did the 16 day forecast on Sunday Nights weekly. I pray peace to Mikes survived family. These were Aurora pics i got on 4-23-23 Copan Oklahoma.G-4 Severe Geomagnetic Storm. I liked Mikes Chickens & Deer. This is a big loss to the social media community. I helped him moderate chat AGWN Above Ground World News. Sorry For this loss Brain Tumors and various cancer other areas of his bady HE WILL BE MISSED GREATLY. Mike had a main channel named Mike Morales. Much Love.





ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

