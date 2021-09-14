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Live and Work Together Like the First Christians
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Based on the teachings of Jesus, the first Christians lived and worked together in unity 24/7. They were able to utilize the unique skills of each individual to help expand God's kingdom. Their efforts to obey Jesus turned the world upside down and we still hear about them today. Let that inspire us to do the same, ESPECIALLY during these last days!
For more information click this link to see a longer video: https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
For more information click this link to see a longer video: https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
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