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Get Wisdom Radio Show - The True Cause of Evil in the World Four
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2 views • December 19, 2021
Get Wisdom Radio Show - The True Cause of Evil in the World Four
Where does evil come from? Is it part of our makeup? Why are so many people deeply flawed? How can we overcome the world’s negativity with such fundamental disagreement about what’s needed, let alone how to fix it? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has further explained ancient wisdom about the origins of good and evil; not only how we became corrupted, but how to fix it, and what will happen if we don’t. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Where does evil come from? Is it part of our makeup? Why are so many people deeply flawed? How can we overcome the world’s negativity with such fundamental disagreement about what’s needed, let alone how to fix it? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has further explained ancient wisdom about the origins of good and evil; not only how we became corrupted, but how to fix it, and what will happen if we don’t. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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