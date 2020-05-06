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Dr. Fauci Ex-Employee Tells All; Decades Of Scamming And Crimes
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507 views • May 06, 2020
In a powerful interview by "Elevate" with Dr. Judy Mikovits, the esteemed virologist and former employee of Dr. Anthony Fauci tells all in a breathtaking and horrifying interview that with shock and horrify you.
Banned.video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TFJnxACRkRGJ/
Banned.video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TFJnxACRkRGJ/
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