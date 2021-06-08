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TERRIFYING: NURSE QUITS GIVING JABS - SHE IS CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT ACTUALLY WENT INTO THE SYRINGE
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290 views • June 08, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Maybe it was something even worse than these fake vaccines? I would not put it past them to do this. She stopped giving jabs AFTER 2 MONTHS. HOW MANY DID SHE KILL? Lets do some math. Lets say one every 10 mins. for 8 hours per day for 60 days = 2,000 to 4,000 people. All these jabbers are mass murderers. At what point are you like a super jabber? 10,000? 25,000 murders?
Maybe it was something even worse than these fake vaccines? I would not put it past them to do this. She stopped giving jabs AFTER 2 MONTHS. HOW MANY DID SHE KILL? Lets do some math. Lets say one every 10 mins. for 8 hours per day for 60 days = 2,000 to 4,000 people. All these jabbers are mass murderers. At what point are you like a super jabber? 10,000? 25,000 murders?
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