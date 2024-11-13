© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #405
1. 11:36 Man agrees to impregnate an older woman with no strings attached EXCEPT she does. Only to find out he wasn’t the father
2. 45:54 Disney Star Wars releases story of Transgender Clone Trooper!
3. 1:21:24 Border Patrol Agent who participated in Line in the Sand facing retaliation for being a Whistleblower
4. 1:52:14 US Election 2024.
A) Trump requesting Military Level Security
B) Kamala Harris looks like she’s starting to spiral.
C) Another attempt made on Donald Trump! Or was it?
D) Donald Trump will do the Joe Rogan podcast. Kamala Harris also invited
5. 2:27:29 Edmonton mayor using Lawfare to silence critic
6. 2:52:11 BC and New Brunswick Provincial Elections held this week
