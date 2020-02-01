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Disturbing Video Leaks From China!!
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20278 views • February 01, 2020
Disturbing Video Leaks From China
⚠️#Coronavirus ⚠️In the province of #Fujian , in the south of #China , Police try to cut the access after the Virus outbreak... Citizens use wooden furniture to break barriers & Check points to escape. Long waiting lines in #Wuhan China as well as heavy armed police paroling the streets!!
⚠️#Coronavirus ⚠️In the province of #Fujian , in the south of #China , Police try to cut the access after the Virus outbreak... Citizens use wooden furniture to break barriers & Check points to escape. Long waiting lines in #Wuhan China as well as heavy armed police paroling the streets!!
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