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Salty Cracker And Australian 'Concentration Camps'
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303 views • December 04, 2021
PLEASE NOTE: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN THIS VIDEO
Keep the kids out of earshot as Salty Cracker comments, in a very interesting way, on the craziness that's coming out of what was once, a great beautiful country that enjoyed a wonderful freedom that most of the world would envy.
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For those of you wishing to join the Salty Army, you can find him here:
https://saltmustflow.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Salty Cracker and this channel (Just a fan).
Keep the kids out of earshot as Salty Cracker comments, in a very interesting way, on the craziness that's coming out of what was once, a great beautiful country that enjoyed a wonderful freedom that most of the world would envy.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
For those of you wishing to join the Salty Army, you can find him here:
https://saltmustflow.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Salty Cracker and this channel (Just a fan).
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