Dr. Thomas Binder, MD explains the mRNA Criminal PLANDEMIC from his practice in Zurich, Switzerland
GalacticStorm
2135 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

Dr. Thomas Binder, MD explains the PLANDEMIC.

Sep 25

Guys, if anyone wants to get (another) mRNA-shot or wants to give you (another) mRNA-shot, just show them this letter to the editor of the Swiss Medical Journal and play this speech, face to face, full volume if necessary!


Get up, stand up for your ([grand]children's) rights


@Thomas_Binder

https://x.com/Thomas_Binder/status/1706278043646410928?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

