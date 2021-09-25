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Counsel of Nation to Nation with Patrick King
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72 views • September 25, 2021
Patrick King attends sit in on the legislature grounds in Manitoba. This is a major part of the solution with the tyranny that is going on these days. Gov't owns no land in Canada therefore has no authority to pass law. The Canadian Constitution and everything since Ruperts Land is null and void. No agreements have ever been made. Defacto is what our Gov't is.
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