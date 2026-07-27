The lies they told us about the Covid vaccine; vaccines threaten us all, Del Bigtree

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The full 1:24 hour episode of Del Bigtree of The Highwire, which was posted on July 23, 2026, which is titled "Episode 486: Super Surveillance, Toxic Strawberries & Autism Beyond “The Trend", is posted here:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/2DqGQVj0gqOb/
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The 2014 Forbes article which talks about how much Dr. Paul Offit may have been paid, which is mentioned in the video, is posted here:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidkroll/2014/03/29/dr-paul-offit-journalism-jail-for-false-equivalence-medical-reporting/
The relevant paragraph from the article reads:
"Profitability of vaccines is, however, open to much discussion. Offit himself is best known for his work in the 1980s that led to the development of a rotavirus vaccine, RotaTeq®, licensed to Merck in 1992 by CHOP and The Wistar Institute. In 2008, CHOP sold their worldwide rights to royalties from the vaccine for $182 million. Offit's personal or laboratory share has never been disclosed publicly, but typical intellectual property agreements in academic research allow for the inventors to share in up to 25% of institutional income."
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