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The lies they told us about the Covid vaccine; vaccines threaten us all, Del Bigtree
The Prisoner
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572 views • 3 days ago

The full 1:24 hour episode of Del Bigtree of The Highwire, which was posted on July 23, 2026, which is titled "Episode 486: Super Surveillance, Toxic Strawberries & Autism Beyond “The Trend", is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/2DqGQVj0gqOb/

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The 2014 Forbes article which talks about how much Dr. Paul Offit may have been paid, which is mentioned in the video, is posted here:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidkroll/2014/03/29/dr-paul-offit-journalism-jail-for-false-equivalence-medical-reporting/

The relevant paragraph from the article reads:

"Profitability of vaccines is, however, open to much discussion. Offit himself is best known for his work in the 1980s that led to the development of a rotavirus vaccine, RotaTeq®, licensed to Merck in 1992 by CHOP and The Wistar Institute. In 2008, CHOP sold their worldwide rights to royalties from the vaccine for $182 million. Offit's personal or laboratory share has never been disclosed publicly, but typical intellectual property agreements in academic research allow for the inventors to share in up to 25% of institutional income."

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Mirrored - Fat News

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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