BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ostrich Terror Continues - Edgewood Residents Break Silence with Ostrich Cull Horror Truth
Maverick News
Maverick News
41 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 1 day ago

SPECIAL REPORT:


Edgewood B.C. Resdients break silence and reveal the truth behind the Universal Ostrich Farm protest that gripped not only their community for a year but much of the world in a bizzare and twisted tale of politics, and animal rights activism. Tonight on Maverick News we roll out the first in a series of special interviews revealing the REAL "Other Side Of The Story" - We go beyond "controlled opposition" and pull back the layers of a truly strange and horrific story of manipulation and abuse - not just of animals - but of people.


This is a don't miss series of investigative reports hosted by Maverick News editor Rick Walker, and guest journalist Angie Clowry.


Please support this channel by subscribing...and if you can ( but only if you can ) please consider donating to:

https://www.maverickdonations.com

or

https://www.freedomreporters.com


Thankyou! We appreciate your ongoing support!

Maverick News - Getting You Closer To The Truth!

Keywords
newspoliticsanimal rightscullostrichesuof
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Off-Grid Survival: How centralized power systems threaten civilization

Off-Grid Survival: How centralized power systems threaten civilization

Ramon Tomey
Surviving winter&#8217;s chill: A practical guide to staying warm when the power goes out

Surviving winter’s chill: A practical guide to staying warm when the power goes out

Zoey Sky
Unlock decade-long food storage with these ingenious, low-tech freeze-drying methods

Unlock decade-long food storage with these ingenious, low-tech freeze-drying methods

Willow Tohi
Ember &#038; Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Ember & Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Kevin Hughes
How to shield your home from an EMP catastrophe

How to shield your home from an EMP catastrophe

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The frozen larder: Why winter foraging is a test of planning, not plenty

The frozen larder: Why winter foraging is a test of planning, not plenty

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy