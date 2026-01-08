Ostrich Terror Continues - Edgewood Residents Break Silence with Ostrich Cull Horror Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SPECIAL REPORT:
Edgewood B.C. Resdients break silence and reveal the truth behind the Universal Ostrich Farm protest that gripped not only their community for a year but much of the world in a bizzare and twisted tale of politics, and animal rights activism. Tonight on Maverick News we roll out the first in a series of special interviews revealing the REAL "Other Side Of The Story" - We go beyond "controlled opposition" and pull back the layers of a truly strange and horrific story of manipulation and abuse - not just of animals - but of people.
This is a don't miss series of investigative reports hosted by Maverick News editor Rick Walker, and guest journalist Angie Clowry.
