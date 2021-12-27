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GRAPHENE HYDROGEL IS IN EVERYTHING ? (CELESTE SOLUM REPORTS) NEWSBREAK 139
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493 views • December 27, 2021
GRAPHENE HYDROGEL is in Everything ? (Celeste Solum Reports) Newsbreak 139
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cyRxAXI6p1fB/ [SHARE]
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There is something a bit new age about this lady. Don't you think?
She does deserve some credit for speaking about graphene earlier than most.
We know a lot more now than we did about the graphene platform now. Nevertheless, lets hear what Celeste has to say, as way of an update on these matters, from her perspective.
oh, and what's with the intro-outro music?
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Informative deep-dive with Celeste Solum on the pervasiveness, invasiveness, and transhumanizing of graphene based hydrogel which, she reports, is now being used in everything -- food, drinks, cosmetics, agriculture, aerosols/chem trails, wound-healing, drug-delivery--with covert intent to bioengineer and synbio human and other life concealed behind its superficial and publicly-announced use as beneficent in industry and medicine. A sobering and informative look at where the military and transhumanist billionaires are leading humanity--without our consent--the ties with occultism and technocraft, a dark turn the military has taken, and how and why humanity needs to be closely informed, research further, and fight back: most powerfully with positivity, high energy, vibrance, optimism, and your own heart-space and individuality, your own powerful God-given self.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cyRxAXI6p1fB/ [SHARE]
================
There is something a bit new age about this lady. Don't you think?
She does deserve some credit for speaking about graphene earlier than most.
We know a lot more now than we did about the graphene platform now. Nevertheless, lets hear what Celeste has to say, as way of an update on these matters, from her perspective.
oh, and what's with the intro-outro music?
================
Informative deep-dive with Celeste Solum on the pervasiveness, invasiveness, and transhumanizing of graphene based hydrogel which, she reports, is now being used in everything -- food, drinks, cosmetics, agriculture, aerosols/chem trails, wound-healing, drug-delivery--with covert intent to bioengineer and synbio human and other life concealed behind its superficial and publicly-announced use as beneficent in industry and medicine. A sobering and informative look at where the military and transhumanist billionaires are leading humanity--without our consent--the ties with occultism and technocraft, a dark turn the military has taken, and how and why humanity needs to be closely informed, research further, and fight back: most powerfully with positivity, high energy, vibrance, optimism, and your own heart-space and individuality, your own powerful God-given self.
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