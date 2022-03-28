Tina Hines Recounts Her Magnificent 27 Minutes in Heaven - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Watch The Case For Heaven, based on the book by Lee Strobel, in theaters April 4, 5, and 6
Send your teens to Together ‘22, a Jesus-centered live event in Dallas, Texas, June 24-25
Pick up A Place Called Heaven: Words of Hope About Your Eternal Home by Dr. Robert Jeffress for daily encouragement
Tina Hines shares about how her trip to Heaven has given her a new perspective on life
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
90 Minutes in Heaven Youth Edition: https://amzn.to/3iDoEVK
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Together ‘22 Conference: https://pulse.org/
The Case for Heaven Movie Website: https://bit.ly/36rDCfd
The Case for Heaven Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3qwNOK4
Ray Comfort Living Waters Website: https://www.livingwaters.com/
Counter Culture Mom Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
CBN Interview Video: https://itsrealheaven.com/
It’s Real Heaven Store: https://itsrealheaven.com/store/
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