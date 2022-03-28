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Tina Hines Recounts Her Magnificent 27 Minutes in Heaven - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
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3993 views • March 28, 2022
Healthy, active, mom of four, Tina Hines, dropped dead in her driveaway on February 12, 2018. As paramedics worked to revive her over the course of 27 minutes, Tina gives specific details of how she went to heaven and saw the beautiful face of Jesus. When Tina came back to life after the sixth shock of a defibrillator, she instantly longed to share her heavenly experience with friends and family. Today, Tina is the Director of It’s Real - Heaven, and says that the most important thing she learned from her trip to heaven was that everything God says about the afterlife is true. Heaven, she says, is very real, and the hope of eternity brings purpose in this hard and difficult present life. Now Tina can’t stop sharing about Jesus and leading people to the Lord. One of Tina’s favorite phrases is “Dying changes living.”


TAKEAWAYS

Watch The Case For Heaven, based on the book by Lee Strobel, in theaters April 4, 5, and 6

Send your teens to Together ‘22, a Jesus-centered live event in Dallas, Texas, June 24-25

Pick up A Place Called Heaven: Words of Hope About Your Eternal Home by Dr. Robert Jeffress for daily encouragement

Tina Hines shares about how her trip to Heaven has given her a new perspective on life


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
90 Minutes in Heaven Youth Edition: https://amzn.to/3iDoEVK
Bleu Belle Boutique Vintage Home Store: https://www.bleu32.com/
A Place Called Heaven Book: https://amzn.to/36oS5IQ
Together ‘22 Conference: https://pulse.org/
The Case for Heaven Movie Website: https://bit.ly/36rDCfd
The Case for Heaven Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3qwNOK4
Ray Comfort Living Waters Website: https://www.livingwaters.com/
Counter Culture Mom Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
CBN Interview Video: https://itsrealheaven.com/
It’s Real Heaven Store: https://itsrealheaven.com/store/

🔗 CONNECT WITH TINA HINES
Website: https://itsrealheaven.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DbZbwp
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3iFq56k
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3tH0Kza
Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsrealheaven
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Jo2wKV
Pinterest: https://bit.ly/3JE9jAi
Blog: https://itsrealheaven.com/news/

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Keywords
heaveneternitydirectormomheavenlyexperienceface of jesustina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showreclaiming americatina hinesdropped dead27 minutes in heaveneternal homedr robert jeffressthe case for heavenlee strobelfreedom project media
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