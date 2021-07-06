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Dr Sam Bailey True Story 22 Days Inside A New Zealand Quarantine Facility
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40 views • July 06, 2021
A message from a Dr who has been there . . . quarantined in NZ for 22 days . . . more like a prison than anything else. Folks, this is what you call concentration camps!!!
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