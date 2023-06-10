Create New Account
Russian ground forces capture Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches - Сухопутные войска России захватывают украинских солдат в окопах
Laska in the Great White North
Published Yesterday

Russian ground forces capture Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches - Сухопутные войска России захватывают украинских солдат в окопах

That’s all, it’s clear

Climb out here

Guns

It’s clear, don’t shoot

Throw your guns over here

Take it

Don’t be afraid no one is going to hurt you

Let’s go with me

Vamoose уходить

Video published by High Hopes 6 months ago

‘Russians resolve to CONVINCE Ukrainian soldiers to surrender in trenches’



