Russian ground forces capture Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches - Сухопутные войска России захватывают украинских солдат в окопах
That’s all, it’s clear
Climb out here
Guns
It’s clear, don’t shoot
Throw your guns over here
Take it
Don’t be afraid no one is going to hurt you
Let’s go with me
Vamoose уходить
Video published by High Hopes 6 months ago
‘Russians resolve to CONVINCE Ukrainian soldiers to surrender in trenches’
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.