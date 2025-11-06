RANDY FINE WANTS YOU TO BELIEVE THAT BEING KICKED OUT OF 109 BARS IS THE FAULT OF THE BARS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I'd like to hear the clip. Yeah, he uses that as a reason not to criticize jews, because if you do, that's what happens. You're right. That's a tell." - from a chat shortly before posting
Dr. Simon Goddek - Randy Fine: "Jews have been kicked out of every country we've ever lived, and it's never been our own fault."
Imagine me saying I’ve been kicked out of 109 rental apartments, and it was never my fault.
Would you believe me? Or would you maybe start asking what I’m doing wrong?
Source: https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1985576660410814824
Thumbnail: https://x.com/RobertMacD0nald/status/1985634832672580001