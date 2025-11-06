BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RANDY FINE WANTS YOU TO BELIEVE THAT BEING KICKED OUT OF 109 BARS IS THE FAULT OF THE BARS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
699 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 2 days ago

"I'd like to hear the clip. Yeah, he uses that as a reason not to criticize jews, because if you do, that's what happens. You're right. That's a tell." - from a chat shortly before posting


Dr. Simon Goddek - Randy Fine: "Jews have been kicked out of every country we've ever lived, and it's never been our own fault."


Imagine me saying I’ve been kicked out of 109 rental apartments, and it was never my fault.


Would you believe me? Or would you maybe start asking what I’m doing wrong?


Source: https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1985576660410814824


Thumbnail: https://x.com/RobertMacD0nald/status/1985634832672580001

Keywords
jewsepic failexpulsionsrandy fine109 bars question
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy