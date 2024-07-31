Russian fighters sent Lancet UAV to UKR Su-25 Aircraft at the Dolgintsevo airfield near Krivoy Rog

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian fighters discovered the location of the Ukrainian Su-25 at the Dolgintsevo airfield near Krivoy Rog. It was struck using the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle. Despite attempts to protect the aircraft with a taut protective net, the Lancet's camera was able to accurately capture the target. As a result of the hit, the plane caught fire.