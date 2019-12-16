DTR Ep 25: Satan

This episode is about the horror of what we want to discuss as humanity, but that we all suffer from; the rituals of the Satanic worship. We cover who does it, what they do, and how we can raise our awareness to prevent it from spreading into our neighborhoods.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.