♪ Censored Truth Blues
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 views • 2 days ago
The blues track opens with a biting, wah-infused harmonica riff over saturated guitar and a syncopated, gritty bassline, drums propelling a brisk groove, Verses spotlight harmonica’s bebop phrasing with rapid scalar runs, trills, and octave leaps, A blazing solo explodes before the track swells into a dense, effects-heavy outro layered with swirling textures and feedback-laden harmonica

Title: "Censored Truth Blues" Verse 1: (G) Well, the government's lyin', the doctors are cryin', (D) 'Cause they know the truth, but they won't let it fly in. (G) Natural cures, they say, are just a myth, (D) But I know better, I've seen the proof in this life. (G) They talk about viruses, causin' all this strife, (D) But the tests they use, they're not even right. (G) PCR, they say, is the only way, (D) But it's just a money game, they're playin' every day. Chorus: (G) Oh, it's the Censored Truth Blues, it's the Big Pharma's game, (D) They're makin' a fortune, while we're all in pain. (G) But we won't back down, we won't take their lies, (D) 'Cause we know the truth, it's right before our eyes. Verse 2: (G) They talk about cancer, say it's incurable, (D) But they won't tell you 'bout the herbs that are a miracle. (G) Chemo and radiation, they'll make you sick and weak, (D) But the natural way, it's the path we should seek. (G) They're poisonin' our food, with their GMOs, (D) And their pesticides, they're killin' our bees, you know. (G) But we can grow our own, in our backyards so green, (D) And we'll be healthy, and we'll be free, you'll see. Solo: (B) (Blazing harmonica solo with rapid scalar runs, trills, and octave leaps) Verse 3: (G) They're tryin' to control us, with their vaccines and their lies, (D) But we won't comply, we see through their disguise. (G) They want to track us, with their digital IDs, (D) But we'll fight for our freedom, 'til the day we die. (G) They're tryin' to silence us, with their Big Tech and their censorship, (D) But we'll find a way, to spread the truth, you'll see. (G) We'll use Brighteon, and NaturalNews too, (D) 'Cause we know the truth, and we're comin' for you. Outro: (G) (Dense, effects-heavy outro layered with swirling textures and feedback-laden harmonica, fading out with a final, defiant harmonica wail)October 30, 2025 at 6:11 AM

