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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 John 4:7-10, 20210905
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34 views • September 05, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, September 5, 2021: 1 John 4:7-10
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Scriptures, the Apostle John commanded Christians to express genuine agape love to other believers, and to our enemies in that:
7 Beloved, let us love one another, for love comes from You, our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY; and everyone who genuinely loves is born of You and knows You through the judicial death of our LORD Jesus Christ.
8 Christians who do not love and pray for others do not know You, my JEHOVAH, for You are Love.
9 In this Your Love was manifested toward me, that You, Holy Father sent Your only Begotten SON into the world, that through Your Amazing Grace and Faith, I might be redeemed and live eternally through my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
10 In this is Love, not that I loved You first, but that You, JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD GOD who provides for my needs loved me while I was yet dead in my sins, by sending Your SON, my LORD Jesus Christ to be the atoning sacrifice for my sins.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of obedience and sanctification through genuine brotherly and sisterly love for others, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 4:7-10 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, September 5, 2021: 1 John 4:7-10
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Scriptures, the Apostle John commanded Christians to express genuine agape love to other believers, and to our enemies in that:
7 Beloved, let us love one another, for love comes from You, our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY; and everyone who genuinely loves is born of You and knows You through the judicial death of our LORD Jesus Christ.
8 Christians who do not love and pray for others do not know You, my JEHOVAH, for You are Love.
9 In this Your Love was manifested toward me, that You, Holy Father sent Your only Begotten SON into the world, that through Your Amazing Grace and Faith, I might be redeemed and live eternally through my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
10 In this is Love, not that I loved You first, but that You, JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD GOD who provides for my needs loved me while I was yet dead in my sins, by sending Your SON, my LORD Jesus Christ to be the atoning sacrifice for my sins.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of obedience and sanctification through genuine brotherly and sisterly love for others, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 4:7-10 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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