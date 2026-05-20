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🚨💥 Anti-Zionist Rabbi exposes legal void at heart of Zionism: Democracy will destroy the Israeli state
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro points to a quiet contradiction buried in Israeli law: there is no "Israeli nationality" on the official books. Only Jewish nationality exists — and that's the entire architecture.
🔴 Israeli law separates citizenship, religion, and nationality — but lists no "Israeli" nationality, only "Jewish" ▪️ Shapiro's argument: change one policy, declare Israel a state of all its citizens, and Zionism structurally collapses
🔴 Israel's own Supreme Court previously refused to create an Israeli nationality — because doing so would contradict the state's Zionist foundation
🔴 Former PM Olmert himself warned that an equal rights movement inside Israel would mean "the end of Israel"
💬 "Israel as a country is just a business name. It's a DBA — doing business as. The real identity is the state of the Jewish people," he told Mario Nawfal.
Every other country became stronger by expanding equal rights. Israel's founders built a state where equality is an existential threat.
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