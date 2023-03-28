BLAZE TV | Comedian vs HECKLER on Free Speech: Who's Right?

Conservatives finally have people willing to play by the left's rules. Surprisingly, they seem to have an issue when others fight fire with fire. Everyone has a right to protest under the 1st amendment, but everyone else does as well.

