No More Smoke Signals ++++ 2008 +++" SRF ( Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen )

A Swiss Made Documentary about KILI Radio, on The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.SRF, is an acronym that when is translated into English is " Swiss Radio and Television.Hopefully, they wont ask Me to take it down.Anyhoo, You can listen to KILI radio by going to;Copy Paste into the address bar, and then follow the "Listen Online " deal.The Man I admire most in US History is Russell Means. God Rest His Soul.( 1939-2012 )This is the reservation of His People.I Pray in the Lakota Way, or at least I try.My picture for Operation Uplift has a photo of My Prayer Pipe ( aka Peace Pipe ), under a tattoo on My chest of Me talking to-praying to- a TORNADO.My Pipe bowl is carved to resemble a TORNADO.This is NOT BAD, and I am not at all willing to hear any "high-horsin", or "finger-waggin" from the Believers of any other faith. I dont do that to Yall, I aint takin it from Yall.PERIOD________________Anyhoo, I live in Switzerland, so this is a bit of the "synchronicity" that has been a constant in My Life from Day 1 Up To NOW.I was born on Indian Land. I Pray that Way.I Learned how to do Music from Black Americans.I Learned how to FIGHT from a Cantonese-Speaking Chinese Man.I Think Like a White Man.This is the Operation Uplift WAY.All MEN are Created Equal.We are ALL CHILDREN of the Creator.I have a DEEPLY American Soul.I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.