© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No More Smoke Signals ++++ 2008 +++" SRF ( Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen )
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • August 08, 2019
A Swiss Made Documentary about KILI Radio, on The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
SRF, is an acronym that when is translated into English is " Swiss Radio and Television.
Hopefully, they wont ask Me to take it down.
Anyhoo, You can listen to KILI radio by going to;
http://www.kiliradio.org/
Copy Paste into the address bar, and then follow the "Listen Online " deal.
The Man I admire most in US History is Russell Means. God Rest His Soul.
( 1939-2012 )
This is the reservation of His People.
I Pray in the Lakota Way, or at least I try.
My picture for Operation Uplift has a photo of My Prayer Pipe ( aka Peace Pipe ), under a tattoo on My chest of Me talking to-praying to- a TORNADO.
My Pipe bowl is carved to resemble a TORNADO.
This is NOT BAD, and I am not at all willing to hear any "high-horsin", or "finger-waggin" from the Believers of any other faith. I dont do that to Yall, I aint takin it from Yall.PERIOD________________
Anyhoo, I live in Switzerland, so this is a bit of the "synchronicity" that has been a constant in My Life from Day 1 Up To NOW.
I was born on Indian Land. I Pray that Way.
I Learned how to do Music from Black Americans.
I Learned how to FIGHT from a Cantonese-Speaking Chinese Man.
I Think Like a White Man.
This is the Operation Uplift WAY.
All MEN are Created Equal.
We are ALL CHILDREN of the Creator.
I have a DEEPLY American Soul.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
SRF, is an acronym that when is translated into English is " Swiss Radio and Television.
Hopefully, they wont ask Me to take it down.
Anyhoo, You can listen to KILI radio by going to;
http://www.kiliradio.org/
Copy Paste into the address bar, and then follow the "Listen Online " deal.
The Man I admire most in US History is Russell Means. God Rest His Soul.
( 1939-2012 )
This is the reservation of His People.
I Pray in the Lakota Way, or at least I try.
My picture for Operation Uplift has a photo of My Prayer Pipe ( aka Peace Pipe ), under a tattoo on My chest of Me talking to-praying to- a TORNADO.
My Pipe bowl is carved to resemble a TORNADO.
This is NOT BAD, and I am not at all willing to hear any "high-horsin", or "finger-waggin" from the Believers of any other faith. I dont do that to Yall, I aint takin it from Yall.PERIOD________________
Anyhoo, I live in Switzerland, so this is a bit of the "synchronicity" that has been a constant in My Life from Day 1 Up To NOW.
I was born on Indian Land. I Pray that Way.
I Learned how to do Music from Black Americans.
I Learned how to FIGHT from a Cantonese-Speaking Chinese Man.
I Think Like a White Man.
This is the Operation Uplift WAY.
All MEN are Created Equal.
We are ALL CHILDREN of the Creator.
I have a DEEPLY American Soul.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.