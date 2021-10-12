12/10/2021 Headline News: The Resistance Chicks - Austria To Fine or Imprison UnVaxxed

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People in Austria who remain unvaccinated could find themselves imprisoned for a year, according to critics of an amendment to an administrative law. The amendment raises fines from €726 (£617/$818) to €2,000 (£1,701/$2,255) and increases prison time for those who refuse to pay from four weeks to up to a year.

Given that Austrians who don’t get vaccinated by February face fines of up to €7,200 ($8,000) for non-compliance, those who refuse to pay would also face a 12 month jail sentence.

Bob Dole was laid to rest this week and Joe Biden, on par for the course, blundered the end of his speech by reading..."end of speech," out loud. How embarrassing.

Not happy with the world on the brink of an economic collapse, Democrats are dangerously pushing for preemptive war with Russia. And Jussie Smollet has been found guilty on 5 counts...Good news, the man who attacked him will face justice.