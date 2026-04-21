Dumb Liberals protest on the Iran War ~ They want Iran Having Nukes ~

In today's discussion we will talk about a group of left-wing dumb-a-crat liberals that had a protest march on a day when the people that need to hear their argument are not working, namely the people at city hall. We will talk about the pointless chants they were shouting in the march around Mirror Lake Park and Central Avenue, and we will bring light to their obvious ignorance of what is really going on, that they are told by ly-media (television news) to be against.









Talking points:

- Occupation is a crime from Iran to Palestine; (Woman having Occupation?), we need Iran Occupied

- Trump is keeping nukes out of a bunch of Islamic hands, that shout death to America.

- Democrats really are dumb! I interviewed one of the protesters.





References:

- Dan Bongino Makes the Host Go Silent by Listing Iran’s Plans for the U.S. Before the War

https://rumble.com/v77dyok-2026-0320-clip-2-dan-bonginolaura-ingraham.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=d2c2cc62-f02e-4d01-a8b4-f700f004b9fe

- Video of Trump Talking About Iran in the 1980s Goes Mega viral

https://rumble.com/shorts/v77u5ns?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=d2c2cc62-f02e-4d01-a8b4-f700f004b9fe

- Enemies to the Right (Ep. 2478)- 03/23/2026

https://rumble.com/v77i716-enemies-to-the-right-ep.-2478-03232026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=d2c2cc62-f02e-4d01-a8b4-f700f004b9fe

- War With Iran: Foreign Policy Genius or A New Forever War?

https://rumble.com/v76ia00--trump-iran-and...shia-lebeouf-were-monitoring-the-situation.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=b8a2963c-5382-4e0d-80b3-bf7b494bdaf5

- Canada & Israel Both Messed Up Bigly This Weekend: How Will Trump Respond?

https://rumble.com/v78raf0--mamdani-canada-and-the-idf-who-was-the-worst-this-weekend.html?e9s=src_v1_homepage-player-lineup



